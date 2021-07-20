Insecurity: Advocacy group applauds CDS’ zonal meetings with veterans

Our Reporter

The ongoing efforts by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, to address the security challenges assailing the nation, have received commendation from a civil society organisation, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG).

Specifically, the UAG said the geo-political meetings the CDS has been holding with retired senior military officers, were a clear indication of his avowed commitment to the restoration of peace and order across the country.

While describing the development as timely, the group, in a statement by its convener, Mr. Ifeanyi Aigbedion, expressed the hope that relevant stakeholders will key into the peace building initiatives of the military.

“We must commend the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the parley, which we are optimistic will bring the much needed peace to our country,” UAG said.

It added thus: “We are sure skeptics would have doubted the need for the parley when it started, but the revelation that it played a role in the rescue and return of our brother, NAF fighter pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo justify the need for it.

“Without doubt, the CDS has used this comment to express his gratitude to stakeholders who are quietly playing a major role to see to the return of peace.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians, especially Retired Senior Military Officers, to continue to support the AFN, in the task ahead. We must not live it for the military alone.

“National security is everybody’s business. We must all throw our hat into the ring at this particular time and ensure enemies of the country are defeated.

“We must also remember the sacrifices of our military personnel.”

