Insecurity: Aerial patrols foil mass kidnap in Kaduna

…as operatives rescue scores of hostages

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that aerial patrols across the state has foiled mass kidnap of citizens in the state.

This is as government also condoles with the Emir of Birnin-Gwari for over the death of his driver, killed by bandits along the Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna road.

A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said: “Reports from locals around Ungwan Najaja, Kerawa, Igabi Local Government Area, indicate that aerial patrols of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled a mass kidnap by armed bandits.

“The bandits invaded the village and kidnap scores of women. Security agencies were noti fied and fighter jets were swiftly mobilized to the location.

“The armed bandits were moving with the large number of women kidnapped from Ungwan Najaja when the air platforms traced them to the outskirts of the village. “On sighting the air platforms and conscious of air interdictions, following warning shots, the bandits scampered into the forest and abandoned the women.”

Aruwan further said: “The bandits had earlier injured one Hamza Ibrahim while moving out of the village with the kidnapped women, many of whom were house wives

The injured person was rushed to a facility where he is receiving attention and stabilising.” In another development, “The Kaduna State Government has sent condolences to His Royal Highness the Emir of Birnin Gwari, on the death of his personal driver, Nasiru Muhammad in an attack by armed bandits.

“Security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked the Buruku- Birnin Gwari road and Nasiru Muhammad was shot dead around Ungwan Yako forest along the route.”

