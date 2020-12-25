Insecurity: AFAN faults farmers’ escort fee to soldiers

Following report that Nigerian soldiers now escort farmers to ensure safe harvest in Zabarmari, North East, Nigeria, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has faulted the claim, saying it will have severe implications on the country’s sustainable food system plan in the longterm, if allowed to happen.

There have been unconfirmed reports among some local farmers that the move to employ soldiers for escort to harvest produce in volatile areas in the northern parts and other geo-political zones of the country is expected to see them pay more. They said this would invariably affect agro commodities’ prices in the country.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the issue, the National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, described it as absurd, saying that despite the association not yet receiving official complaints to that effect, any extra cost on agricultural production aside from that on seeds, other inputs and labour would be extra burden on local farmers and, therefore, inimical to the business. He said that AFAN applauded the role security officers were playing by escorting some of its members to their farms, mostly in the North East and North West following the erosion of the country’s agriculture architecture meant to provide food for Nigerians. Ibrahim emphasised that COVID-19, insecurity and other challenges had put farming on low ebb with the result portending danger for Nigerian food security. He said: “I am not sure any farmer pays for security to harvest their produce in the North East. I did not hear of it, so it is preposterous to comment on it. “We even issued a release commending the security officers escorting the farmers to their farms recently. Of course, any incident of extra spending is a threat to the success of the farming enterprise, sadly.” On whether COVID-19 and other challenges could make Nigerian farmers sustain security spendings on farming, the AFAN president said: “I do not quite understand what agric and any spending on farming due to COVID-19 really mean, but any extra costs on agricultural production aside from that on seeds, other inputs and labour would burden the farmers and, therefore, inimical to the business.” Speaking further on the implications of many farmers in the North East not going to their farms over insecurity, Ibrahim said: “It portends a serious challenge to the attainment of food sufficiency. It can lead to hunger in the already challenged food system by many other risk factors such as flood and COVID-19 resurging, unfortunately. “We are in recession and insecurity will exacerbate the situation. It is so sad.”

Like this: Like Loading...