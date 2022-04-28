News

Insecurity: Afenifere calls for Government of National Unity

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday called for a Government of National Unity (GNU) before the 2023 election to tackle the security challenges facing the country. According to the group, only a government of national unity will midwife a new democratic government. The group made the call in a communiqué at the end of a meeting held at the Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, country home of its acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The communiqué was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Jare Ajayi. Afenifere said the Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the capacity to resolve the challenges facing Nigeria, hence the need for a Government of National Unity.

 

