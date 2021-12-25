Insecurity: Afenifere calls on President Buhari to recall retired soldiers, seek for help

The Pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the insecurity situation in the country as warlike that requires recalling retired intelligent officers to complement the efforts of existing security organs to halt the war.

In a press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to Saturday Telegraph, Afenifere maintained that there was no more time to be wasted in being more honest, decisive and comprehensive in confronting the security situation if the country is to be prevented from going under. “Apart from the bomb blast that happened in Maiduguri on the day President Buhari visited that city on Thursday, the Nigerian Immigration Services, also revealed in a letter to its border posts dated December 23, 2021, that terrorists from Mali plan to attack Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

‘‘The above are aside kidnapping, killing, arson and burning of vehicles conveying people from one place to another as happened on Kaduna highway and in Borno and Katsina states etc. recently. The near daily occurrence of kidnapping in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Imo states among others is intolerable.’’ According to Afenifere, the President must come out openly to give an ultimatum of two weeks to those carrying arms illegally to lay down their arms. Within the period, retired intelligent officers being encouraged to report at the military formations nearest to them with a view to reintegrating them back into the system. Needed weapons and incentives must be provided just as the intelligence units within the security organs be rejigged to weed out the fifth columnists in the army.

