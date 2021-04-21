Insecurity: Again, armed bandits attack military camp in Niger 

…one soldier missing, many bandits injured

Daniel Atori, Minna

Barely three weeks after bandits attacked a Security Joint Task Force base in Allawa and Basa in Shiroro Local Government Area, about 60 of them invaded another military camp in Zazzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State leading to heavy casualties on the side of the bandits.

Our Correspondent learnt that, unlike the Allawa and Bassa invasion, no soldier was killed in this latest attack but a soldier, identified as the RSM of the camp, was declared missing and his whereabouts still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The heavily armed bandits launched the fresh attack in the early hours of Wednesday.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, bandits in their large numbers attacked a Security Joint Task Force base, killing five soldiers and an Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to a reliable dource close to Zagzaga community, the bandits who stormed the community at about 4a.m. and divided themselves into three groups.

He said while one group made their way straight to the military camp located at the Junior Secondary School about 500 meters from the town while the second group laid an ambush on the major road leading to the community.

The third group were said to have made their way into the community to prevent any reinforcements from the community Vigilantes and the youths from coming to the aid of the soldiers.

