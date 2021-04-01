News

Insecurity: Again, ECWA calls on govt to implement 2014 Confab resolutions

The Evangelical Church for West Africa ECWA has reiterated the call on the Federal Government to implement the over 600 resolutions of the 2014 National Conference because it has substantially addressed all the challenges currently facing the country. According to the Church, to ignore the deliberations and resolutions of the 2014 conference is tantamount to throwing away the baby with the bath water, urging the President Mohammadu administration to put in place the necessary mechanisms for implementation of recommendations of the Conference Report.

ECWA President, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation in Jos yesterday, said a cursory look at the events in Nigeria would attest to the fact that the security situation in Nigeria and all other developmental indices, especially the economy, have all worsened and continue to worsen daily. He said “Consequently, Nigeria is being taunted as a failed state. Furthermore, the increasing number of ethnic nationalities and/ or regions openly agitating for self-determination as sovereign states is a clear pointer to how susceptible we are to the centrifugal forces of religion, ethnicity and regionalism.”

He argued that with the seeming inability of the Federal Government to deal decisively with the heightened insecurity across the country and the massive occupation of ungoverned spaces by criminals, non-state actors have taken the center stage in a bid to protect their people from murderous criminals while also exploiting the situation to pursue their quest for self-determination. ECWA further called on the Kwara State Government to return missions schools to their owners without any grant, stressing that missions schools should be administered according to the tenets of their faith and anyone who voluntarily chooses to enrol their wards there must be ready to abide by the established rules and regulations of the school.

