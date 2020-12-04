News

Insecurity: Again, govs to meet Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Nigeria governors have resolved to again, meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising state of insecurity in the country.
The state chiefs executives had met with the president over the same issue in August this year and demanded a rejig of the security architecture.
The governors, at the end of their 22nd virtual meeting in Abuja, said they would meet with the president “as soon as possible to address security challenges across the country particularly in the light of the carnage in Borno State.”
In a communiqué by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, the state chief executives  deliberated on security issue affecting the country, particularly the recent killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State.
They, however, promised to support the necessary reforms that would result in police reform. 
“As an immediate to medium-term measure, members agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and other internal security operatives fully back to work as they have not been functioning to full capacity since the EndSARS protests with the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of the ordinary citizens,” Fayemi disclosed.
He noted that the judicial commissions of enquiry instituted by governors across the 36 states of the federation to probe petitions of brutality by law enforcement agents were in progress.
On the Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly, the NGF directed state Attorney Generals to review the bill and send their input to the NGF secretariat.
It added that the secretariat is tracking feedback from states on the Water Resources Bill in order to coordinate the forum’s response to the ministry.
The governors adopted Governor Nasir el Rufai committee and that of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, infrastructure development.

Our Reporters

