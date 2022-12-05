Insecurity: Again, INEC facilities attacked in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said its office was attacked again in Imo State, the second in three days. Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement yesterday, said the latest attack occurred in Oru West Local Government Area in the early hours yesterday.

He recalled that the commission’s office in Orlu Local Government Area of the state was attacked on December 1. Okoye stated that the attack on Oru West Local Government “affected the conference room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed. However, other critical facilities were not affected.”

He noted: “This is the seventh attack on our facilities in five states of the federation in the last four months.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.”

The National Commissioner, however, said the attention of the security agencies has been drawn to the latest incident for investigation and prosecution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...