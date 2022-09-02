Insecurity: A’Ibom donates security gadgets to army

As part of efforts aimed at strengthening the Joint Security Taskforce in the state, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has donated security gadgets to the 2 Brigade Headquarters Command of the Nigeria Army on Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, the state capital.

The radio communication gadgets were presented to the Brigade Commander in-charge of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Abubakar Said Mohammed Wase on behalf of the state government by Pastor Bassey James, a communication consultant to the state. Presenting the gadgets, Pastor James said the governor is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the citizenry and visitors go about their normal busiinnesses in a safe and secured environment, and thanked the Nigeria Army for partnering with the state in this regard. “Governor Emmanuel is committed to the security and protection of lives and property.

The governor’s industrialisation and infrastructural development drive has attracted lots of visitors to the state” Receiving the equipment, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Wase thanked the Governor for donating the gadgets to the Army, and pledged the resolve of the Brigade Command to assist the government in combating crime. “I want to thank Akwa Ibom State government. This is a wonderful donation. It will help us alot, and we will use them for the safety of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria.”

