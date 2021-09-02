Insecurity: AIG Zone 10 holds security meetings in Sokoto

…as gov bans movement of cattle in trucks

Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

In an effort to fight the lingering insecurity in the North-West region, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, arrived in Sokoto State and held a crucial meeting with men and officers of the police command.

The meeting, which was held at the state police headquarters, Sokoto, was aimed at gathering intelligence information to help the police in re-strategising and confronting banditry and other criminal activities within the area of its responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by all the Zone 10 commissioners and four area commanders that comprised Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi states.

Speaking, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kamadeen Okunlola, said despite the various challenges faced by the command, a number of successes were recorded, including the arrest and recovery of weapons.

Okunlola said the success was made possible through the collaboration of other security agencies as well as members of the vigilante groups.

He commended the state government for its support and provision of various logistics and urged the federal government to provide the security agencies with sophisticated weapons to enable them to confront the bandits.

Meanhwile, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal Wednesday moved to check kidnapping and banditry in the state by banning the transportation of cattle using trucks/lorries in 13 local governments.

They are Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno.

He also suspended the sale of animals in the areas as well as banning motorists from plying Marnona/Issa Road linking the eastern part of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Isa Bajini, who said this in a statement, said only designated filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and diesel of not more than N5,000 to motorists in the 13 councils and takes.

The state government also banned carrying firewood from the forests by lorries or other vehicles.

