Insecurity: Air Force appoints 4 new Branch chiefs, AOCs, others

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has approved the appointment of four new Branch Chiefs, in a shake-up that affected Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), and other senior officers. Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the Air Chief charged the newly-appointed officers “to be proactive and synergiswe with sister services towards eliminating the threats particularly posed by terrorists in the country. Gabkwet said: “Barely 48 hours after his directive to Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational and air component commanders to maximize the deployment of firepower against terrorists and other criminal elements, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has approved the immediate appointment and redeployment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers.”
