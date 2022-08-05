News Top Stories

Insecurity: Air Force appoints 4 new Branch chiefs, AOCs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has approved the appointment of four new Branch Chiefs, in a shake-up that affected Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), and other senior officers. Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the Air Chief charged the newly-appointed officers “to be proactive and synergiswe with sister services towards eliminating the threats particularly posed by terrorists in the country. Gabkwet said: “Barely 48 hours after his directive to Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational and air component commanders to maximize the deployment of firepower against terrorists and other criminal elements, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has approved the immediate appointment and redeployment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUPRC seeks oil producers’ support for smooth implementation of PIA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The newly created Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has solicited the support of Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) for the smooth implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Chief Executive Officer, NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, made the call in his maiden meeting with top OPTS members in Lagos yesterday. The News Agency of Nigeria […]
News

Senate moves to make Law School benefit from ETF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, commenced a process for the amendment of Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007, geared towards making the Nigerian Law Schools, beneficiaries of Education Tax Funds. Consequently, a bill the apex legislative assembly passed for second reading, “A bill for an Act to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007”. Sponsor of […]
News

It’s wrong to charge $.2m for presidential forms when GDP is $2,000 – Mimiko

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo, Akure   Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has criticized the N100 million being charged by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as nomination fee for its presidential aspirants. Mimiko, who was speaking when Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike visited Akure, the state capital to woo delegates ahead of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica