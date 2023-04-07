Insecurity: Air Force establishes operational base in Ekiti

The Nigeria Air force (NAF) has commenced the process of establishing an operational base in Ekiti State. The proposed base, sited on 1,257 hectares of land, is located along new cargo airport road Ijan/ Igbemo Ekiti. The Nigeria Air Force and the Ekiti State gov-ernment said the development would enhance the fight against insecurity and boost the aviation economy in the interest of the people. In his remarks at the ground-breaking ceremony, Governor Biodun Oyebanji said: “This partnership between the Nigerian Air Force and Ekiti State government will open opportunities for further collaboration, with a view to bolstering the already existing relations and partnership.” He lauded the efforts of the immediate past governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who he said had opened a channel for such development. “What we are witnessing today is as a result of the several efforts by my predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the support of the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Baba Abubakar. It also speaks to our continuity and prosperity agenda.”
