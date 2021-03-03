Insecurity: Akeredolu mandates LGs to engage hunters, vigilantes

In a bid to further tackle insecurity situation in Ondo State and rid it of criminals, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has charged elected Chairmen across the 18 local government areas of the state to set up a local vigilance groups. Akeredolu, who urged them to engage local hunters who would work effectively with the State Security Network otherwise known as ‘Amotekun’, gave the advice yesterday while meeting with the council chairmen at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Besides, he assured them that the state would at least provide two op-erational vehicles for the Amotekun Corps in each of the 18 local government areas across the state to aid their fight against criminality, saying the Amotekun corps was key to effective security of lives and properties of the people of the state.

He also approved monthly meetings with the chairmen as a way of engaging them as representatives of the people at the grassroots. He said: “The election and your emergence both as candidates of the party and elected chairmen are well deserved. We must respect the party’s decision as the party’s arrangements on fielding you as candidates for the local government election was based on party supremacy. If you don’t respect it you are inviting anarchy.”

