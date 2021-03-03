News

Insecurity: Akeredolu mandates LGs to engage hunters, vigilantes

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

In a bid to further tackle insecurity situation in Ondo State and rid it of criminals, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has charged elected Chairmen across the 18 local government areas of the state to set up a local vigilance groups. Akeredolu, who urged them to engage local hunters who would work effectively with the State Security Network otherwise known as ‘Amotekun’, gave the advice yesterday while meeting with the council chairmen at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Besides, he assured them that the state would at least provide two op-erational vehicles for the Amotekun Corps in each of the 18 local government areas across the state to aid their fight against criminality, saying the Amotekun corps was key to effective security of lives and properties of the people of the state.

He also approved monthly meetings with the chairmen as a way of engaging them as representatives of the people at the grassroots. He said: “The election and your emergence both as candidates of the party and elected chairmen are well deserved. We must respect the party’s decision as the party’s arrangements on fielding you as candidates for the local government election was based on party supremacy. If you don’t respect it you are inviting anarchy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa uplifts entrepreneurial, skill training for 450 girl-child

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

ASABA   Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has affirmed the commitment of his administration to the sustainable empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender the uplifting of family growth.   The governor said 25 years after the Beijing Declaration, the girl-child was still grappling with issues of gender discrimination, crushing poverty, early/ forced marriage, […]
News

Trump’s election lawsuits plagued by elementary errors

Posted on Author Reporter

  When President Donald Trump sends lawyers to court, it seems he’s not sending his best. Fighting to challenge an election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has launched a barrage of lawsuits across the country. Top Republicans have stood behind him and said they will wait for those cases to be resolved before officially recognizing the […]
News

Rededicate yourselves to Allah, pray for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells Muslims

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to their creator and pray for the country during this period of Eid-el-Kabir. Gbajabiamila said the need for prayers became more pressing at this time that the coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the world, including Nigeria. The speaker said with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica