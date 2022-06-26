Faith

Insecurity: Akeredolu mandates mosques, churches, schools, others to install CC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Following the recent security breaches in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has signed an Executive Order for the compulsory installation and use of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public and private institutions across the state.

While signing the order during the weekend, Akeredolu disclosed that move became imperative in the light of the increased spate of insecurity in the country and the need to ensure security of lives and properties in all public and private institutions and centres throughout the state.

The governor maintained that the violators of the order will be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Executive Order would be enforced in all religious places of worship, financial institutions, event centres, supermarkets, and schools. He also disclosed that hotels, guest houses, restaurants, clinics and health centres, eateries, vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public has been mandated to install the devices in their facilities.

 

The statement read “Pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the  Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vests in the Governor of Ondo State the Chief Executive powers of the state, the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, hereby issues the following Executive Orders: “That the owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State shall mandatorily install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises and especially monitor the ingress and egress of people/vehicles at the said places, venues and centres.

 

“The installed CCTV devices apart from capturing all activities at the public/ private institutions must also have data storage hardware and data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required. It further read that “the public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/premises.

 

“That where necessary, the owners and occupiers of public/private institutions shall erect a well fortified perimeter fence with a security post at the entry and exit points. “That this Executive Order shall be enforced by all security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and the Department of State Security Services (DSS).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Believers in Christ shall do greater works

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

When Our Lord Jesus Christ completed his ministry and was about to go back to heaven, he empowered his disciples to continue in the work of God.   His ministry on the earth lasted for just three years but the disciples he left behind will definitely stay longer on the stage hence they will do […]
Faith

Valentine’s Day: CAN tasks youths on Nigeria’s security, unity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The National Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Belosochukwu Enwere has called on Nigerian youths to use the occasion of this year’s Valentine’s day celebration to pray and work for the security and unity of the country.   Enwere, in an official statement, said the youth should not use the occasion to indulge […]
Faith

TACNIT builds water factory in Amumara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Apostolic Church Nigeria Igbo land Territory (TACINT) has constructed a water factory in its territorial headquarters in Amumara, Mbaise, Imo State.   According to TACNIT Chairman, Apostle Peter C. Ahia “the water factory is the first of its kind in Mbaise and even beyond.   It is built with the latest technology in water […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica