Insecurity: Akeredolu mandates mosques, churches, schools, others to install CCTVs

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the recent security breaches in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has signed an Executive Order for the compulsory installation and use of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public and private institutions across the state.

While signing the order over the weekend, Akeredolu disclosed that move became imperative in the light of the increased spate of insecurity in the country and the need to ensure security of lives and properties in all public and private institutions and centres throughout the state.

The governor maintained that the violators of the order will be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the Executive Order would be enforced in all religious places of worship, financial institutions, event centres, supermarkets, and schools.

He also disclosed that hotels, guest House, restaurants, clinics and health centres, eateries, vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public has been mandated to install the devices in their facilities.

 

