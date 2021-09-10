Insecurity: ALGON backs Tambuwal, urge residents to be vigilant

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Sokoto State branch has called on residents across the state to be vigilant and continue to support the current measures introduced by the government toward ending banditry activities in the state.

The ALGON Vice Chairman in the state, Alhaji Aminu Aya made the call while commenting on the recent move by the state government toward fighting insurgents across the state. The Vice Chairman who is also the Chairman of Gwadabawa Local Government Council of Sokoto State also admonished communities across the 23 local government areas to continue giving their support on the current measures introduced by the state government in ending banditry in the area and the state as a whole.

Alhaji Aya also expressed optimism that with the recent donation of 10 Patrol Hilux Vehicles and 500 Motorbikes to the state chapter of the Vigilante groups no doubt that will further consolidate the success so far recorded in curtailing the security challenges in part of the state.

