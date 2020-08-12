Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Allow responsible citizens carry AK-47s, Ortom urges FG

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday urged the Federal Government to grant licences to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons such as AK-47s to deter criminals from attacking innocent and helpless Nigerians.
The governor said the policy should be backed by a strict legal framework to prevent illegal possession of arms by the citizenry without exception.
These were some of the submissions contained in the paper Governor Ortom presented at the virtual meeting convened by Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).
In the paper titled: ‘Insecurity and Governance Challenges in the New Normal’, the governor said governments at all levels must come to terms with the fact that insecurity is a real threat to development of the country and be willing to sincerely tackle the menace.
He also recommended adequate funding of security agencies and continuous training of their personnel to enable them be abreast of global dynamics in the fight against insecurity.
The governor urged the Federal Government to embrace ranching as it is the global best practice of animal husbandry and enact a law to end open grazing which often comes with attacks on farming communities by armed herdsmen militia.
Governor Ortom also advocated improved educational standards and enhanced public enlightenment campaigns to give the people, particularly youths, the needed orientation to shun negative acts and become more patriotic.
He called for the repositioning of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) through training, funding and logistics to successfully confront drug barons and peddlers, a move he said would stop illegal drugs from entering and circulating in the country.

