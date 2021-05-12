Insecurity: Amotekun rises to the challenge in Ondo

The arrival of some youths from the northern part of the country to Ondo State penultimate week, has continued to generate controversy while it has been giving residents and stakeholders alike sleepless nights. In this report, Adewale Momoh takes a look at how the development, which was regarded as security threat to the state, was frontally tackled by the Amotekun Corps, rekindling the peoples’ faith in the security outfit…

A few months back, Ondo State was among the states within the Southern part of the country battling with the issue of rising insecurity that had pervaded the whole country. With the state practically unsafe for residents in most parts of the 18 local government areas, as the state government and the people were grappling with the issues of kidnappings, banditry as well as farmer/herders clash.

Following the cries of Ondo residents, who could no longer move freely, particularly those within the axis of the northern senatorial where the activities of the gunmen had become rampant, the Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu set machinery in motion towards ensuring that the people are secured. The first move by the governor, who is also the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, was his resolve to champion the establishment of the South Western Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun.

Determined to ensure that residents of the state were safe from the incessant attacks, Akeredolu ensured that Ondo State recorded the feat as the first state to launch the indigenous security outfit following its commencement of official operations in August, last year.

During the passing-out of the corps’ first set of cadets, the governor had said that it was so horrible that marauders laid siege on the highways as well as in the farmlands, adding that: “With the launch of the Amotekun, we have resolved that it shall be no retreat, no surrender. We are not going to be intimidated or blackmailed. “It is incontrovertible that the existing security framework is being overstretched and we had to device a means of confronting the challenge of insecurity head-on.

“That was when the concept of Amotekun came up. As Yorubas, we are not known to surrender to our adversaries and if our forebears did not, we should not. “It is not a parallel security structure to any of the security agencies. Rather, it is to complement what is on ground so that together they can achieve the goal of a safer environment, conducive enough to encourage foreign investors and rid our State of all forms of crime and criminally-minded elements.”

With the Amotekun achieving part of its mandate of riding the state of criminals and unearthing crimes before they are committed, residents of the state have continued to laud the foresight of Akeredolu towards creating the security outfit which they said had helped to reduce criminal activities. According to some of the residents, it was after Amotekun Corps commenced operation that the issue of herders/farmers clashes was frontally addressed.

With the issue reduced to the barest minimum, the residents who spoke with New Telegraph disclosed that the compensation method employed by Amotekun for farmers whose farm were destroyed by herders had gone a long way in ameliorating the menace. Just as the Amotekun operatives were arresting herders and their cows caught destroying farms in various parts of the state, the security outfit rose to the occasion when some persons in their numbers from the northern part of the country arrived the state for a purported “security training”.

Following the arrival of the northerners, who were 42 in number and suspected to be of Fulani extraction from Kano and Jigawa states, there was palpable tension in the state, particularly in Okitipupa Local Government Area where they arrived for the so-called training.

The invaders, who were saved from being lynched by Amotekun Corps, operatives, were returned to their states of origin after they were profiled and debriefed by the security agency. Commending Amotekun for its prompt action on the development, a resident of the state, who identified himself as Kehinde Ariyo, emphasized that many were still not aware of the potential crisis the state had been saved from. Ariyo maintained that the professional manner in which the Amotekun Corps handled the situation helped in dousing the tension the development had created in the state. Also, a female trader disclosed that the situation could have gone south if not for the intervention of the operatives of the security outfit who quickly arrived the scene where invaders were sighted. According to the trader, who gave her name as Deborah Olawole, the residents of Okitipupa had become apprehensive when the northerners arrived. She said: “The Amotekun people really did a magnificent job as expected of a proper security agency when they were alerted on the presence of the large number of strange faces in the community.

“We noticed that after they failed to give cogent reasons for their arrival in the state that was when they were taken to Akure to prevent unnecessary crisis in the area.” Speaking on the arrest of the invaders, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the 42 men from Jigawa and Kano states were arrested following their inability to explain their mission in the state.

According to Adeleye, the invaders claimed to have been invited to the state by an agent who had purportedly planned to engage them as security guards to monitor and guard pipelines for an oil firm. Adeleye said: “There had been issues relating to the invasion of the state by alleged Fulani men. Our Intel showed us the influx of some people especially to Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state. So, we monitored and we found out that they had converged in front of the army barracks in Okitipupa.

“They were there for a couple of hours and at that point we tried to find out what their mission was, but because they couldn’t give us any satisfactory explanations we moved them to our local office first in Okitipupa to try to debrief them and from the debriefing at Okitipupa, we then moved them to the state headquarters for proper debriefing. “When they arrived, we profiled them and we found out that they were primarily from two states – Kano and Jigawa. The mission that they claimed they came for was not too clear and upon profiling we found out that majority of them don’t even know how they got to where they got to. “All they were told is they were going for training. Training for whom, by whom or whatsoever, they did not know.”

Speaking on the sponsors of the youths, Adeleye said: “From detailed investigation, we’re able to narrow it down to their sponsors who were going to train them as security guards. “But as part of our discreet investigation, we found out that the so called consultant had been arrested in Delta State and I confirmed from the Delta State Police Command as at today that he’s still in their custody.”

He explained that they decided to release them because: “Right now we look at them as a security risk to the state, and at this point we invited the sponsors, the head of the NGO and Chairman of the board have also offered explanations.” Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, commended the Amotekun corps for handling the situation maturely and professionally. Ojogo said: “The security situation we found ourselves in the last 72 hours was a very precarious one. If not that it was discretely and professionally handled and well managed by officials of government particularly the Amotekun Commander and SSA on Security, the situation would have degenerated to the extent of lynching and jungle justice.

“It was almost getting to that point when they were seen in a suspicious manner in Okitipupa but the governor had to rise up to the occasion to ensure that they were given adequate protection so that jungle justice had to be avoided. That was one of the key points that were achieved in the last 72 hours. It was a very frightening situation. “Ordinarily looking at the insecurity situation in the country, some of these persons would have been molested if not killed but that is not what we want. Whatever is worth doing must be well done and we ensured as a government that they were well protected and taken care of until they were moved out of that danger zone to Akure.”

He further explained that: “What government is trying to do today is to ensure that the way they came to the state, they will leave the state safely, peacefully and unhurt, so that when they get to their various state, they will also testify to their state government and their people that the movement that brought them to Ondo State was an unclear one and the state government had protected them and moved them back to their states. “But from this moment people should not take laws into their hands even when movement that are suspicious are identified.

Residents of the state must ensure that the relevant authorities are alerted particularly Amotekun. “That is the best way to handle the precarious security situation we found ourselves in this country. Security is everybody’s business; it’s not only the business of Amotekun, police and Army.

As regards a directive to government officials from speaking on security issues Ojogo said: “I have the instructions and the directive of Mr Governor to use this medium to inform everybody, particularly, government officials that any security situation we found ourselves, the first point of contact must be security agencies. “They are the only points of contact. Even me as Commissioner for Information and spokesperson of government is not authorized to speak on issues related to insecurity, no matter how insensitive it is. As long as it is security matter, we do not want anybody to speak without proper authorization.”

Meanwhile, less than 48 hours after the 42 northerners were repatriated to their home states, no few than 137 fresh ones arrived into the state. The group, who were said to be Fulanis, was caught by the operatives of the Amotekun Corps at one of the forest reserves in the state. According to the Amotekun Corps, the men were apprehended at Elegbeka forest along Ifon- Owo road after their arrival from the northern part of the country. Speaking on the development Adeleye said: “We got Intel that very many people had bombarded Elegbeka–Ifon area in the state.

“We moved in, and on questioning majority of them said they were from the northern part of the country. “We asked them what their mission was, but they were not able to give us a clear cut answer. We brought some of them to Akure and their sponsors here to the headquarters for proper investigation. “We profiled them and we found out that they were conniving with some persons in Ose to be given space for settlement in the government’s forest reserve which makes them illegal occupants of the forests. “We are sending them back to where they claimed they came from.”

While reacting to the developments during a state-wide broadcast, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that he would not hesitate to take action against any traditional ruler giving out lands to unknown persons without reverting to the state government.

