Insecurity: Anambra Catholic Bishops declare 40-day prayer, fasting

Catholic Bishops in Anambra State, under the Archdiocese of Onitsha, have declared a 40-day prayer and fasting as a result of the insecurity in the state. According to Most Rev. Valerian M. Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan Ecclesiastical Province, they want to seek God’s intervention in the killings in the state.

He said: “For quite some time now, the South- East jurisdiction, which God entrusted to our pastoral care, has become a theatre of ungodly and wanton destruction of life and property. “The forces of darkness and death seem to have cast its shadows over the South-East. This has not been part of our history or who we are as a people. In the midst of these tragedies, many people are tempted to lose faith in God and hope in man.”

 

