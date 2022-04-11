News

Insecurity: Anambra may shut 21 LGs

Okey Maduforo, Awka

There are strong indications that the 21 local government areas in Anambra State may close down indefinitely following the attacks on Nnewi South and Aguata councils by gunmen.

Giving this indication is the suspension of the temporary shutdown of the councils by the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

This came as youths in the 177 communities joined forces with vigilante groups to launch a manhunt for the gunmen and their secret camps in the bushes.

Anambra NULGE leader  Chikwelu Adigwe said the councils would remain shut until April 13 because of the attacks on workers and facilities.

He added that an emergency State Executive Council meeting would be convened on Tuesday to decide whether the shutdown would be indefinite.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Home Land Matters Mr Chikodi Anara said the government would continue to work with communities and youth to battle insecurity in the state.

 

