Insecurity: Anxiety as Abuja’s roads blocked, miscreants burn tires

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

There was anxiety in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, as security operatives blocked the Orozco-Azhata roads, while suspected miscreants burned tires on the Lugbe-Airport road.

Eye witnesses, especially workers and other commuters, who were coming to the Federal Capital City from the Orozo axis, said they got confused when security operatives all of a sudden blocked the road at Azhata junction, turning motorists back without any explanation.

A middle aged man and an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, stated that many workers from Orozo axis were stranded as early as 10am on the road, as vehicles were turned back from Kpeyegyi, Kurudu and Army Post Housing Estate before Azhata community.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that one person was killed along that road, warranting residents to scamper for safety.

Also, around 11:30am people coming into the city from the Lugbe-Airport road axis, raised the alarm over spontaneous violence along the road.

A viral video alleged that some miscreants were burning tires on the road, preventing free flow of traffic.

While the FCT Police Command later confirmed the Airport Road incident, its official statement was silent on what actually happened on the Orozo road.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

