Insecurity: Anxiety as residents flee Anambra community

There was palpable anxiety in the Ifite Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State as residents of the community were gripped by fear over alleged infiltration of the area by suspected herdsmen. Some residents were said to have abandoned their homes following speculations on social media alleging the arrival of a truck load of herdsmen in the community. The report ostensibly issued by the President-General of the community, Ambassador Frank Mkpume, however, revealed that the truck zoomed off immediately after the suspected herdsmen alighted, urging residents to be careful and vigilant.

A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print, said the development had thrown the entire community into confusion as many people hurriedly fled their homes, while others kept vigil when they got the news. He said: “Last night was one of the longest nights I have ever had as a human being. The message came in very late at 11.30pm about the alleged armed Fulani men, who were said to have been brought into a forest near Isuaniocha. “It was a vigil last night for every resident of Isuaniocha and nearby Mgbakwu, where I live. As I speak, many families have moved to Awka, abandoning their homes and vocations.

“Please, I join the President- General to call on the government to investigate this matter in order to prevent any possible attack on our people, as is being feared. Of course, urgent steps needed to be taken now please.” On the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command had since deployed a team of police officers to the community, even as he called on residents not to panic, but to remain calm.

He said: “The Command has since deployed a team of police officers on the receipt of this information, and while we discover that the area is calm, the Command also urged the good people of Anambra, especially those in the area, not to panic, but work with the police and other security agencies to identify bad elements among them.”

Like this: Like Loading...