Insecurity: APC has failed Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should accept that it has failed to guarantee the security of Nigerians.

The party condemned the attempt by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to blame Nigerians for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure life and property in the country.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC NEC has indicted President Buhari by calling for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which it said the pesident had observed in the breach.

The party noted that President Buhari had refused to heed the calls by Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and the call for his resignation.

“Moreover, it is clear that it is the Buhari presidency and the APC that have been politicising insecurity and we therefore advise them to go back to their boardroom and reexamine themselves,” PDP advised.

It added that the dissolution of of executive committees at all levels was a prelude to APC’s reported name change.

PDP reminded the APC that its constitution does not provide for a National Caretaker Committee and the appointment of a sitting governor as its chairman.

