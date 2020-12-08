News

Insecurity: APC has failed Nigerians – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should accept that it has failed to guarantee the security of Nigerians.
The party condemned the attempt by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to blame Nigerians for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure life and property in the country.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC NEC has indicted President Buhari by calling for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which it said the pesident had observed in the breach.
The party noted that President Buhari had refused to heed the calls by Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and the call for his resignation.
“Moreover, it is clear that it is the Buhari presidency and the APC that have been politicising insecurity and we therefore advise them to go back to their boardroom and reexamine themselves,” PDP advised.
It added that the dissolution of of executive committees at all levels was a prelude to APC’s reported name change.
PDP reminded the APC that its constitution does not provide for a National Caretaker Committee and the appointment of a sitting governor as its chairman.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP gov parleys APC leaders, defects this week

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Uchenna Inya

        Onyekachi Eze and Uchenna Inya   Barring any lastminute change, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, will this week dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after months of speculation of his movement.   The governor, yesterday, met with some APC stakeholders in his Uburu hometown, Ohaozara […]
News

Court reinstates sacked NIA Director

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Industrial Court, Abuja Division, yesterday reinstated Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, who was dismissed as the acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as the substantive director in the agency. Dauda, who was dismissed on March 6, 2018, was also awarded one million naira against the defendant. Not satisfied with his dismissal, Dauda had […]
News

Ex-Govs. Forum condemns deployment of Army

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

The Former Governors Forum has condemned the deployment of Army to quell the #EndSARS protest.   The Forum, which stated this yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State governor and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show statesmanship. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: