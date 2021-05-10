Insecurity: APC seeks divine intervention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recommended “divine intervention” as a veritable means of fighting rising cases of security breakdown across the nation, even as it staged a prayer session to seek the face of God.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the National Prayer Session for Peace and Security, which held in Awka, Mr Olisaemeka Onyeka, South East Zonal Youth leader of the party, said the time has come for us to hand the affairs of the nation over to God.

He noted that the prayer session was to Pray to God to restore peace and security of lives and property to the nation for harmonious co-existence.

Onyeka, who was the facilitator of the event, added that the nation must resort to prayers against enemies both foreign and domestic for normalcy to be restored in Nigeria.

“We are praying for peace because the current security situation in the country is getting out of hand.

“We are calling on young people in the South East in particular and Nigerian youth at large to embrace peace and go into dialogue with the relevant authorities to end the kidnapping and killings in the country,” Onyeka said

Like this: Like Loading...