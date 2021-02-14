Insecurity: Armed bandits abduct 18, abandon woman, baby in Niger

… Chief of Staff, DG narrowly escape

Armed bandits have abducted 18 passengers in a Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus travelling from Kontagora to Minna, Niger State.

Findings by our Correspondent have it that the attack occurred along Yakila village in Rafi Local government Area of the state.

The attack, which occured on Sunday afternoon, had the Chief of Staff to the State Government, Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara and Director General of the Niger State Emergency Maganagement Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga narrowly escaping being caught in the incident as the bandits had just finished their operation when they arrived the scene.

It was learnt that the bandits left a woman and her baby behind and went away with 18 other passengers to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Maganagement Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ibrahim Inga said the kidnap happened some minutes before they arrived.

“I was on my way from Kagara for the revalidation of my All Progressives Congress (APC) membership in company of the Chief of staff and we met the scene where the bandits had just operated.

“We only met a woman with her child who were left by the bandits. She told us the other passengers in the bus had been taken away.

“The only thing I can tell you now is that, we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way during the operation.

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatized and we cannot be asking her too many questions for now.”

