Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Armed bandits abduct 18, abandon woman, baby in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

… Chief of Staff, DG narrowly escape

Armed bandits have abducted 18 passengers in a Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus travelling from Kontagora to Minna, Niger State.

 

Findings by our Correspondent have it that the attack occurred along Yakila village in Rafi Local government Area of the state.

The attack, which occured on Sunday afternoon, had the Chief of Staff to the State Government, Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara and Director General of the Niger State Emergency Maganagement Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga narrowly escaping being caught in the incident as the bandits had just finished their operation when they arrived the scene.

It was learnt that the bandits left a woman and her baby behind and went away with  18 other passengers to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Maganagement Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ibrahim Inga said the kidnap happened some minutes  before they arrived.

“I was on my way from Kagara for the revalidation of my All Progressives Congress (APC) membership in company of the Chief of staff and we met the scene where the bandits had just operated.

“We only met a woman with her child who were left by the bandits. She told us the other passengers in the bus had been taken away.

“The only thing I can tell you now is that, we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way during the operation.

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatized and we cannot be asking her too many questions for now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspect makes N120m from Internet fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…police recover N28.5m building, cars   …rescue American woman held in hotel for 15 months   Emmanuel Onani ABUJAPolice have arrested a suspect, Blessed Junior, who reportedly made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings. Junior was arrested at Uromi, Edo State by the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

COVID-19: 13 Imo lawmakers test positive

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

49 health workers infected in Enugu No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. This is also as about 49 health workers have contracted the virus […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Many feared dead in fresh Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  A multiple road accident on Sunday is believed to have claimed many lives in the Akungba Akoko area of Ondo State. The accident, which occurred on Sunday night, was caused by an articulated truck, which rammed into some vehicles by the roadside. This is coming barely three days after another accident occurred in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica