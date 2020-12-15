Insecurity: Armed thugs invade security meeting in Kaduna

…injure participants, steal valuables

Armed thugs numbering over a 100 yesterday invaded the Arewa House in Kaduna, venue of the Northern Region’s Security Review meeting, attacked participants and destroyed tables and chairs at the gathering.

The event was attended by retired military officers, retired police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women groups, youths and trade associations in Kaduna and beyond.

The hoodlums, brandishing dangerous weapons, invaded the venue of the meeting. They carted away valuables such as mobile phones. They overpowered the security operatives and attacked anyone who stood on their way.

They also severely beat anyone who resisted them. Many people were injured in the process. The event was organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), the group which gave the Igbo an ultimatum to vacate the North before it was forced to withdraw the threat.

CNG said the meeting was aimed at creating synergy between communities and government towards designing a uniform approach to the current security situation in the North. Addressing journalists after the incident, the Chairman of the coalition, Balarabe Rufai, described the attack as unfortunate.

He labelled those who sponsored thugs to disrupt the meeting as “enemies of the North and Nigeria” as a whole. Rufai explained that just as the meeting was about to start, sponsored thugs stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate.

The chairman said the thugs came in with machetes and other weapons and started attacking people. He said: “Majority of the participants had to jump out through the window to escape.

We are confused on what actually transpired. But I want to assure people that the security situation in the North where people are being killed on a daily basis won’t continue. We cannot fold our arms and watch. “Whoever is behind this attack is an enemy of the North and an enemy of Nigeria.

This attack won’t deter us. We are going to have another meeting in another place and discuss how to complement government’s effort in bringing out security outfit that is multi-sectoral, where all people will come in and have what we intend to call Arewa Security Marshall.”

In the same vain, the spokesman for the group, Abdulaziz Suleiman, said in a statement that aside disrupting the event, the “hoodlums overturned tables, shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounded several people and smashed vehicles parked on the premises”.

He said: “It is disturbing that a battalion of armed thugs can stroll free across the streets of central Kaduna, wielding dangerous weapons without the intervention of the security.

Security only arrived hours after the thugs had left. “It is quite obvious now that some powerful forces are benefiting from the current security situation and would do everything for it to continue.”

Suleiman, however, pledged the commitment of his group towards ensuring the safety and security of the people of the North.

