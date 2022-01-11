News

Insecurity: Army appoints new GOCs, other senior officers

The Nigerian Army has announced new postings, and appointments of General Officers Commanding (GOCs), and other senior field Commanders.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Tuesday, said the development was part of efforts to rejig and reinvigorate the Service.

According to the Army’s spokesperson, the “reshufflement” was released on Monday, January 10.

Those redeployed, according to the statement, are: Major General GA Umelo from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed Director General, Major General V Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services, Major General GB Audu from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

Others are: Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services/Programmes (Army), Major General MT Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate, Major General AE Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations,  and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations, while Major General UT Musa from Department of Administration (Army), moves to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding.

Also, Major General CU Onwunle has been redeployed from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications), and appointed Director of Communications, Major General OO Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General LT Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning, even as Major General OJ Akpor from Nigerian Defence Academy to  Defence Headquarters (Directorate of Defence Information), has been appointed Director Defence Information.

In the same vein, Major General AA Eyitayo from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General LA Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation, while Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

Additionally, Major General HT Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration, Major General JO Ochai from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant, Major General SG Mohammed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans amongst others.

The DAPR further disclosed that, Brigadier General AS Maikano from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme, has been redeployed to 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts, Brigadier General LA Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration), Brigadier General MO Ihanuwaze from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts, even as Brigadier General O Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, is proceed  to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs for appointment as Director Psychological Operations,

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged all the newly-appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, as well as  redouble their commitment to duty in their new appointments.

 He added that the beneficiaries must ensure value-addition in their respective commands, and appointments

 

