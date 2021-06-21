News Top Stories

Insecurity: Army kills at least 15 bandits, loses one soldier in Niger

Following a gun duel between the Nigeria Military and armed bandits in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, at least 15 bandits have been allegedly killed and others escaped with gunshot wounds. Our Correspondent learnt that a military officer was said to have lost his life in the fight.

 

Meanwhile, 15 persons, who were recently kidnapped by bandits in Tegina town of Niger State at the weekend, have escaped from their abductors.

 

 

The escape of the 15 has raised hopes that the 156 children also abducted by bandits will soon regain their freedom. It should be noted that the killing of 15 bandits, which took place on Saturday evening at about 4pm, occurred when military men on patrol in the area sighted the bandits in Anguwan Mallam, which is located some few kilometres from Kontagora town.

 

According to a source, who did not want his name mentioned: “Upon sighting the bandits on their motorcycles, the military men engaged the bandits in a fierce fight that resulted in the death of many bandits and a military officer.

 

“There were over 70 bandits in the area, but the presence of the military was what saved our community from them on Saturday evening. They came in their number on motorcycles and the people became scared because we don’t have what it takes to face them. “With the Military men, many of the bandits were killed, we discovered dead bodies even today (Sunday) morning in the bush. We found their sleeping kits and some other valuable materials belonging to them.”

 

The New Telegraph learnt that the 15 persons who escaped were among the adults abducted along with the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic School more than two weeks ago.

 

Findings have it that after their abduction, the adults were separated from the children and taken into Zamfara forests while the children were  kept in another location yet unknown. It was reliably learnt that on Friday night, the 15 victims managed to open the door of the house in which they were locked in the forest after the bandits stationed to guard them were deeply asleep after heavy drinking and using hard drugs.

 

The New Telegraph  gathered that the escapees fled in different directions so that they would not arouse suspicion from other bandits in the forest. One of the escapees, who first arrived Tegina town, broke the news which prompted the state government and the security joint task Force to immediately swing into action to assist the remaining victims.

 

Checks also showed that three others, among them a councillor, a driver and one other person who also escaped, arrived Tegina on Sunday morning.

