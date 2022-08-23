News

Insecurity: Army parleys journalists, bloggers, urges patriotism to defeat insurgency

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, Tuesday, in Benin City urged journalists, bloggers, social media influencers, Civil Society Organisations and every Nigerian to show a sense of patriotism in order for the military to defeat insurgency.

The Chief of Army Staff, represented by the Chief of Civil- Military Affairs, Major General Markus Kangye, made the appeal during the 22nd Edition of the Social Media Seminar.

The Seminar with the theme: “The Nigerian Army’s Non-Kinetic Lines of Operation: Critical Roles of the Social Media”, is aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army’s Civil-Military Cooperation and curbing the menace of fake news syndrome.

Gen. Faruk Yahaya said the social media seminar is one of the several ways the military seeks to interact with the civilian populace in order to foster civil-military cooperation and to rub minds and find ways to curb the social menace of insecurity.

“What we say and the way we say it and how it is spread on social media has far reaching implications on the country’s security environment. Social media plays a crucial role in promoting peace and shaping public opinions,” he said.

Yahaya said that in a bid to foster civil-military cooperation, the Military in 2010, established the department of  Civil Military Affairs which has carried out a lot of skills acquisition programmes as part of its corporate social responsibility aimed at winning the hearts and minds as well as bridging perceived gaps between the Nigeria Army and the Civil populace.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

