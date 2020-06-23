Insecurity: Army reorganises operations

T

he Nigerian Army has begun a “major reorganization” of its operational strategies, in a bid to deal with the worsening security challenges in the country, especially in the North, where suspected terrorists, bandits as well as kidnappers, have continued to wage a bloodletting campaign against the state.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the disclosure, yesterday, at a meeting with senior officers in Abuja.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the COAS seized the moment to cascade President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the military, to step up action against enemies of the state threatening national security.

Accordingly, Buratai ordered the various commanders to, as a matter of urgency, lead the charge by being out in the field to effectively oversee the operations.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai had a special and exclusive meeting with his Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding and Field Commanders at the Army Headquarters Abuja on Monday 22 June 2020.

“The meeting is specifically intended to serve as a time for action, a time to change the war narrative and a wake up call in our efforts to combat Boko Haram terrorism and insurgency, North West Banditry as well as the myriad of other security challenges across the country.

“The meeting discussed on wide ranging security matters, the state of the counter terrorism and other Internal Security Operations in Nigeria and the necessity for Commanders, officers and men to redouble their efforts and ensure that all security threats in the country are effectively checkmated.

“Gen Buratai directed all commanders/GOCs, officers and men of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the charge given by the President and Commander – in- Chief must be fully implemented so as to speedily crush BH (Boko Haram) terrorism and the myriad of security threats facing the nation. The COAS states that “the criminals and their collaborators and sponsors must be exposed, flushed out and destroyed”.

“He further stated that already, the Nigerian Army has commenced major reorganization of her operations for optimal performances. He charged all Commanders to lead the charge by being out in the field to effectively oversee the operations”, the statement said.

It added that; “Gen Buratai warned that he wants to see an all encompassing positive changes in the NA operations and the security situation in the country”.

This was as the Army chief was quoted as saying that, “there is no time for complacency, no time for excuses and there will be no tolerance for shortcomings or failures, the situation must be reversed immediately”.

