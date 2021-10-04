News

Insecurity: Army to begin nationwide operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army is set to commence nationwide field exercises, with a symbolic flag-off to be performed today in Enugu by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

 

The field training exercises, according to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, are codenamed: Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace, and Still Water respectively.

 

Specifically, Nwachukwu said the exercises: “Will run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the South West, South South and South East regions respectively.”

 

According to the DAPR: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya will, on Monday 4 October, 2021, perform the flag-off of Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water nationwide.

 

“The COAS will symbolically flag-off all exercises at the venue of Exercise Golden Dawn which will take place at Ovie-Emene Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

 

“For all intents and purposes, it should be noted that these Field Training Exercises (FTEs) are routines conducted yearly by the Nigerian Army (NA), designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

 

“Additionally, the FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

 

“It will also be conducted in Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North Central States of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital territory respectively.”

 

During the exercise, troops will be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmersherders clashes’ and insurgency, amongst other sundry crimes.

