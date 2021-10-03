News

Insecurity: Army to begin nationwide operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army is set to commence nationwide field exercises, with a symbolic flag-off to be performed today in Enugu by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

The field training exercises, according to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Sunday, are codenamed: Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace, and Still Water respectively.

Specifically, Nwachukwu said the exercises: “Will run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the South West, South South and South East regions respectively.”

According to the DAPR: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya will on Monday 4 October, 2021, perform the flag-off of Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water nationwide.

“The COAS will symbolically flag-off all exercises at the venue of Exercise Golden Dawn which will take place at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“For all intents and purposes, it should be noted that these Field Training Exercises (FTEs) are routines conducted yearly by the Nigerian Army (NA), designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

“Additionally, the FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

“It will also be conducted in  Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North Central States of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital territory respectively.”

During the exercise, troops will be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, amongst other sundry crimes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Ex-Lagos Commissioner dumps APC after sack

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Barely 48-hours after his public declaration of his intention to contest the Lagos State governorship seat in 2023, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in the state, Abdul- Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Abdullateef, who served as a cabinet member during the administration of former governor Akinwunmi […]
News

Report: US expected to unseal charges against suspect in Lockerbie bombing

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States is expected to soon unseal criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people mostly Americans, according to a person familiar with the case. The suspect, identified by the Wall Street Journal as Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, is a […]
News

ONSA orders dismantling of illegal security outfits nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by growing cases of extortion, harassment as well as intimidation of citizens, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has ordered the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits across the country.   It said such tendencies will no longer be tolerated, vowing to deal with those that disregard the warning.   Head of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica