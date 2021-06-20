News

Insecurity: At least 15 bandits, one soldier killed in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

…as 15 Islamiyya school victims escape as alcohol, drugs put bandits to deep sleep

Following a gun duel between the Nigeria Military and armed bandits in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, at least 15 bandits have been allegedly killed and others escaped with gunshots.

Our Correspondent learnt that a military officer was also said to have lost his life in the fight.

Meanwhile, roughly 15 persons, who were recently kidnapped by bandits in Tegina town of Niger State at the weekend, have escaped from their abductors.

The escape of the 15 has raised hopes that the 156 children also abducted by bandits will soon regain their freedom.

It should be noted that the killing of 15 bandits, which took place on Saturday evening at about 4pm, occurred when military men on patrol in the area sighted the bandits in Anguwan Mallam, which is located some few kilometres from Kontagora town.

The New Telegraph learnt that the 15 persons who escaped were among the adults abducted along with the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic School more than two weeks ago.

Findings have it that after their abduction the adults were separated from the children and taken into Zamfara forests while the children were kept in another location yet unknown.

It was reliably learnt that on Friday night the 15 victims managed to open the door of the house in which they were locked in the forest after the bandits stationed to guard them were deeply asleep after heavy drinking and using hard drugs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawan: Keyamo can’t scuttle NASS relationship with President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has said that the relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency was beyond any of the appointees of the executive and cannot be scuttled by a little disagreement between the lawmakers and a minister. Lawan stated this yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after he emerged from […]
News

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in US election protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city. Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, who was arrested on Monday for destruction of property and possession of a […]
News Top Stories

NNPC, FIRS, Customs target N43.5trn revenue in 3 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senate, NCS want excise on carbonated drinks Nigeria’s leading revenue generating agencies – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) – yesterday, disclosed that they had projected to generate N43.5 trillion as revenue into the nation’s coffers in three years. The three frontline revenue generating agencies of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica