Insecurity: At least 15 bandits, one soldier killed in Niger

…as 15 Islamiyya school victims escape as alcohol, drugs put bandits to deep sleep

Following a gun duel between the Nigeria Military and armed bandits in Anguwan Mallam in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, at least 15 bandits have been allegedly killed and others escaped with gunshots.

Our Correspondent learnt that a military officer was also said to have lost his life in the fight.

Meanwhile, roughly 15 persons, who were recently kidnapped by bandits in Tegina town of Niger State at the weekend, have escaped from their abductors.

The escape of the 15 has raised hopes that the 156 children also abducted by bandits will soon regain their freedom.

It should be noted that the killing of 15 bandits, which took place on Saturday evening at about 4pm, occurred when military men on patrol in the area sighted the bandits in Anguwan Mallam, which is located some few kilometres from Kontagora town.

The New Telegraph learnt that the 15 persons who escaped were among the adults abducted along with the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic School more than two weeks ago.

Findings have it that after their abduction the adults were separated from the children and taken into Zamfara forests while the children were kept in another location yet unknown.

It was reliably learnt that on Friday night the 15 victims managed to open the door of the house in which they were locked in the forest after the bandits stationed to guard them were deeply asleep after heavy drinking and using hard drugs.