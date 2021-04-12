Insecurity: Attacks will get worse; I warned Buhari, govs – Cleric

A celibate prophet, Godfrey Gbujie has said that the galloping spate of insecurity and violent crimes across the country will only get worse.

This is also as he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors were forewarned about the looming deterioration of security in the country long before it happened.

He regretted that recent cases of violent attacks being recorded across Nigeria were foreseen and forewarned against but the gatekeepers of the country chose to ignore the truth.

“The Lord revealed all these unfolding events through me in a prophecy since August 6 1995, and I published them in a booklet in December, 2009. About 75 percent of the prophecies in the booklet have already come to pass.

“After the publication, I distributed the books to the Presidency, heads of Department of State Services (DSS), Army, Police and governors of the five South-East states of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu.

“But regrettably, nobody took the prophecies seriously. All the violent attacks such as the recent one in Owerri, plane crashes and other incidents of insecurity being recorded were foretold in the prophecy,” he said.

