News

Insecurity: Attacks will get worse; I warned Buhari, govs – Cleric

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri     Comment(0)

A celibate prophet, Godfrey Gbujie has said that the galloping spate of insecurity and violent crimes across the country will only get worse.

 

This is also as he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors were forewarned about the looming deterioration of security in the country long before it happened.

 

He regretted that recent cases of violent attacks being recorded across Nigeria were foreseen and forewarned against but the gatekeepers of the country chose to ignore the truth.

 

“The Lord revealed all these unfolding events through me in a prophecy since August 6 1995, and I published them in a booklet in December, 2009. About 75 percent of the prophecies in the booklet have already come to pass.

 

“After the publication, I distributed the books to the Presidency, heads of Department of State Services (DSS), Army, Police and governors of the five South-East states of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu.

 

“But regrettably, nobody took the prophecies seriously. All the violent attacks such as the recent one in Owerri, plane crashes and other incidents of insecurity being recorded were foretold in the prophecy,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Okowa: Why I wrote Buhari over Ibori’s £4.2m loot

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has finally opened up on why he wrote a ‘protest letter’ to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the planned repatriation of the £4.2 million forfeited by associates of a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, to the coffers of the Federal Government. He explained that the main reason […]
News

Group donates items, cash to Hikanos Orphanage

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

A group, Love and Peace has donated items including money to Hikanos Orphanage Home in Ikorodu, Lagos. Convener of the group, Mr. Yomi Onasanya, explained that the gesture was part of the decision of the group to regularly impact the lives of children in orphanage homes who deserve attention, care and protection, which the group […]
News Top Stories

Kudos, knocks over deregistration of pressure groups

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede, Kenneth Ofoma, Baba Negedu and Akeem Nafiu

Mixed reactions have trailed the reported deregistration of some frontline sociocultural groups in Nigeria, with some respondents accepting the action and others against it.   While pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended the action by the Federal Government, especially in checking moves to factionalise the group, some senior lawyers dismissed the action in its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica