Insecurity: Attacks’ll get worse as Buhari, govs were forewarned – Cleric

A celibate prophet, Godfrey Gbujie, has said that the galloping spate of insecurity and violent crimes in the country would get worse

This was also as he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors were forewarned about the looming deterioration of security in the country longbeforeithappened.

Heregretted thatrecentcases of violentattacksbeingrecorded across the country were foreseen and forewarned, but that the gatekeepers of the country chose to ignore the truth.

“The Lord revealed all these unfolding events through me in a prophecy since August 6 1995, and I published them in a booklet in December, 2009. About 75 per cent of the prophecies in the booklet have already come to pass.

“After the publication, I distributed the books to the Presidency, Heads of Department of State Service, Army Police and governors of the five South-East states of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu.

“Butregrettably, nobody took the prophecies seriously. All the violentattackssuchastherecent oneinOwerri, planecrashesand other incidents of insecurity beingrecordedwereforetoldinthe prophecy”, he said.

He continued: “I had written three letters to the president on this.

The first was dated May 4, 2019; the second was on September 24, 2019 and the third was on April 6, 2019 and he has done nothing about these letters, which I usually send attaching photocopies of my pamphlet, `Nigeria in Prophecy

