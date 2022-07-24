Insecurity: August 1 CCTV implementation in Ondo doubtful –Cleric

Ahead of August 1 ultimatum for all public places to install CCTV camera, the President of Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Christ’s Church International, Dr. Ade Ademisokun- Turton has raised fears over the implementation of the executive order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu making camera compulsory in public places in the state.

Governor Akeredolu has signed an executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory with the Commander of State Security Network codename Amotekun giving August 1 deadline for the implementation of the order. But Ademisokun-Turton, who is the founder of Success Gate C&S Onibode, said elec-tricity among others would make implementation of the order of the government on the installation of CCTV devices difficult to implement.

The Cleric however, called on the State government to lead by example by implementing the executive order making CCTV devices installation compulsory in all public places in the state. Sequel to the June 5 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had signed an executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in all public buildings including churches, markets, stalls, and schools.

But yesterday Ademisokun- Turton, said when the state government begins the implementation of installing in public structures, others would have no excuse but follow the trend. The cleric who described the order as laudable, expressed scepticism in the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

Speaking during the service on Sunday, Onibode noted that if the state government installed the devices in all public schools in the state, the goals of the executive order would be defeated if there’s no power to make the video surveillance devices function. He advised that open markets, public schools, particularly from nursery to higher institutions of learning, which are usually crowded, should be monitored through CCTV devices.

His words: “The Executive Order promulgated by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, making it compulsory for every church, mosque, school and hospital to install Closed Circuit Television(CCTV) devices is a laudable one. “The governor should ensure that the devices are installed in all public schools, particularly nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions as well as open markets and other places where people are crowded.

“But as good as the order is, the major challenge that individuals, organizations and government would face is the inconsistent power supply and non-connection of most public schools to the source of power supply. “It is also important to mention this, most of the churches and other religious worship centres are just beginners which cannot afford these devices. Government may look at the modality through which such centres could be assisted.

“In our church here, we don’t have a problem with the order, but the government should also check the tendency of unscrupulous persons importing fake products into the state to fleece unsuspecting buyers.”

