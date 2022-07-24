News

Insecurity: August 1 CCTV implementation in Ondo doubtful –Cleric

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

Ahead of August 1 ultimatum for all public places to install CCTV camera, the President of Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Christ’s Church International, Dr. Ade Ademisokun- Turton has raised fears over the implementation of the executive order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu making camera compulsory in public places in the state.

Governor Akeredolu has signed an executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory with the Commander of State Security Network codename Amotekun giving August 1 deadline for the implementation of the order. But Ademisokun-Turton, who is the founder of Success Gate C&S Onibode, said elec-tricity among others would make implementation of the order of the government on the installation of CCTV devices difficult to implement.

 

The Cleric however, called on the State government to lead by example by implementing the executive order making CCTV devices installation compulsory in all public places in the state. Sequel to the June 5 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had signed an executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in all public buildings including churches, markets, stalls, and schools.

But yesterday Ademisokun- Turton, said when the state government begins the implementation of installing in public structures, others would have no excuse but follow the trend. The cleric who described the order as laudable, expressed scepticism in the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

 

Speaking during the service on Sunday, Onibode noted that if the state government installed the devices in all public schools in the state, the goals of the executive order would be defeated if there’s no power to make the video surveillance devices function. He advised that open markets, public schools, particularly from nursery to higher institutions of learning, which are usually crowded, should be monitored through CCTV devices.

 

His words: “The Executive Order promulgated by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, making it compulsory for every church, mosque, school and hospital to install Closed Circuit Television(CCTV) devices is a laudable one. “The governor should ensure that the devices are installed in all public schools, particularly nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions as well as open markets and other places where people are crowded.

 

“But as good as the order is, the major challenge that individuals, organizations and government would face is the inconsistent power supply and non-connection of most public schools to the source of power supply. “It is also important to mention this, most of the churches and other religious worship centres are just beginners which cannot afford these devices. Government may look at the modality through which such centres could be assisted.

 

“In our church here, we don’t have a problem with the order, but the government should also check the tendency of unscrupulous persons importing fake products into the state to fleece unsuspecting buyers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa Assembly swears in member

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday sworn in a new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency, Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC), who was recently elected during a by- election following the death of the member representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30. The Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe […]
News

2023: C’River does not need oil wells to be viable – PDP guber aspirant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mrs Imah Adegoke, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, has said the state does not need oil wells to be economically viable. Adegoke said this yesterday at the party’s Secretariat in Calabar, while declaring to run for the governor in 2023. She said she had travelled round the […]
News

Retired CP advises Edo youths to return to agriculture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The immediate past Edo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Rtd. CP Phillip Ogbadu, has advised youths in Edo State to take up agriculture and shun social vices, such as fraud, cultism and hooliganism. Ogbadu gave the advice at a reception organised in his honour by the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, to mark […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica