Insecurity: Avoid flaunting luxury assets on social media –DSS

Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned the public against flaunting luxury assets, particularly cars and houses on social media to avoid possible harmful situations. According to the body, doing so exposes people to the dangers of kidnapping, armed robbery and others.

It said open display of opulence must be discouraged, advising Nigerians to always have a strong sense of awareness of their own personal safety.

 

The advisory is contained in a handbook titled: ‘Guide On Security Consciousness in Nigeria: Tips Against Kidnapping and other Threats’. Spokesman for the DSS, Peter Afunanya stated that the document is part of their contribution to national security education, and advised that everyone should continue to be peaceful Amongotheranti-kidnapping measures, the Service advised thus: “Avoid revealing personal data or details about your family on social media. Youcannevertellwho is monitoring you on social media platforms. “Avoidflaunting new cars,  ouses and other luxurious assets on social media platforms.

Never reveal addresses and places you frequent on social media.” The Service further encouraged households to “regularly educate and remind your children, drivers and other employees not to reveal information concerning you or your household to the public, strangers or on their social media”.

It added: “Educate them on the need to be conscious of their discussion while on the phone. “It is important to keep contacts with security and response agencies that can promptly respond to distress calls whenever you sense you are being monitored by strangers, or you notice any strange activities around you. “Installation of CCTVs at residences and offices (where possible) is strongly advised.

This often serves as an important source of information for security, preventive and investigative uses. “Where necessary, initiate collaborative efforts with neighbours to install and maintain cameras on your streets.”

 

