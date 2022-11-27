Insecurity: Avoid flaunting luxury assets on Social Media – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned members of the public against flaunting luxury assets, including cars and houses on social media, saying such tendencies expose people to the dangers of kidnapping, armed robbery and the like.

According to the secret service, open display of opulence must be discouraged, while Nigerians intensify efforts geared towards personal safety and protection.

The advisory is contained in a handbook titled: ‘Guide on Security Consciousness in Nigeria: Tips against Kidnapping and Other Threats’.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, stated that the document is part of its contribution to national security education to the public, even as he advised that everyone should continue to be peaceful

Among other anti-kidnapping measures, the Service advised thus: “Avoid revealing personal data or details about your family on social media. You can never tell who is monitoring you on social media platforms.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...