News

Insecurity: Avoid flaunting luxury assets on Social Media – DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned members of the public against flaunting luxury assets, including cars and houses on social media, saying such tendencies expose people to the dangers of kidnapping, armed robbery and the like.

According to the secret service, open display of opulence must be discouraged, while Nigerians intensify efforts geared towards personal safety and protection.

The advisory is contained in a handbook titled: ‘Guide on Security Consciousness in Nigeria: Tips against Kidnapping and Other Threats’.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, stated that the document is part of its contribution to national security education to the public, even as he advised that everyone should continue to be peaceful

Among other anti-kidnapping measures, the Service advised thus: “Avoid revealing personal data or details about your family on social media. You can never tell who is monitoring you on social media platforms.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ECOWAS to meet on Mali as Jonathan briefs President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that there may be need for Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the behest of their Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, to confer again to discuss outstanding grey areas in the Mali political situation.   The President spoke after receiving […]
News

Northern APC Christian leaders reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have rejected the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. The candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and the ruling party have come under intense criticism for picking Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as vice presidential candidate. The APC Christian leaders […]
News Top Stories

Reps pass bill to make first degree requirement for president, govs, lawmakers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill for an act to alter the Constitution to make university degree as the minimum educational qualification for election to the office of president, governors and lawmakers.   Entitled, “A bill for an act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica