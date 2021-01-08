Insecurity: Ayandele condemns breach in Oyo community

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, who hails from the Ibarapa zone of the state has condemned siege to the community by some criminal elements which had culminated in the killing, maiming and kidnapping of many residents and indigenes in recent times.

The Ibarapa axis of the state has constantly been in the news recently over cases of unprovoked attacks by rampaging herdsmen, armed attackers and other unknown criminals who kidnap, kill and maim innocent people in many parts of the geopolitical zone especially Igangan, Idere, Tapa, Igbo-Ora and Ayete communities.

In a statement yesterday and made available to newsmen by his Personal Assistant (media), Comrade Sola Adeleke, Dr. Ayandele lamented incessant loss of lives and property owing largely to ineptitude of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde who he called upon to act swiftly to restore peace and security in the state particularly Ibarapa and Oke- Ogun axis.

