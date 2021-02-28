Insecurity: Bandits attack Katcha LGA, abduct 3 persons

Daniel Atori, Minna

There was pandemonium in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State as armed bandits invaded, attacked and abducted three in the early hours of Sunday.

It was learnt that the bandits targeted shop owners especially bar operators at the outskirts of the town behind the Divisional Police Officer’s official residence.

Reports revealed that the bandits attacked the town around 1a.m. and operated for three hours uinterrupted and abducted three victims (a woman and two men).

Sources said, they also carted away money and drinks from their victims.

The source said, the bandits, who were armed with AK-47s and a Rocket Launcher (RPG), came in large numbers and shot sporadically to scare the people.

Angered that the Police could not come to their rescue all through the operation, the villagers said their lives are in danger and they cannot trust security operatives to protect them.

Confirming the incident via telephone, Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Mohammad Baba Nna, said the incident happened around 1am and lasted for three hours.

