Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits attack Katcha LGA, abduct 3 persons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

There was pandemonium in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State as armed bandits invaded, attacked and abducted three in the early hours of Sunday.
It was learnt that the bandits targeted shop owners especially bar operators at the outskirts of the town behind the Divisional Police Officer’s official residence.
Reports revealed that the bandits attacked the town around 1a.m. and operated for three hours uinterrupted and abducted three victims (a woman and two men).
Sources said, they also carted away money and drinks from their victims.
The source said, the bandits, who were armed with AK-47s and a Rocket Launcher (RPG), came in large numbers and shot sporadically to scare the people.
Angered that the Police could not come to their rescue all through the operation, the villagers said their lives are in danger and they cannot trust security operatives to protect them.
Confirming the incident via telephone, Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Mohammad Baba Nna, said the incident happened around 1am and lasted for three hours.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ijaw Youths commend PMB over promotion of Jitoboh

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the promotion of Bayelsa-born Police officer, Moses Ambakina Jitoboh to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), saying the promotion is well deserved and commendable. According to the Ijaw Youths, under the aegis of the Ijaw […]
Metro & Crime

Eight burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Eight people were burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus around Saapade bridge by Straight Gate College on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.   The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the accident occurred […]
Metro & Crime

Couple attacked for reporting party goers as cultists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A cleric, Mr. Fasipe David and his wife, Toyin, have accused the family of one Mr. Bankole Taiwo for attacking them over claims that they acted as an informant to a vigilante group that disrupted a birthday party purportedly being held by cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Speaking to newsmen, the cleric […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica