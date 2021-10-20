Insecurity: Bandits kidnap 32 passengers in Niger

No fewer than 30 passengers have been abducted by armed Bandits in a fresh attack in Niger State.

It was reliably learnt that one of the vehicles involved was a Kebbi Transport Mass Transit Authority 18-seater bus while two others were Sharon Commercial Space buses.

The Kebbi bus was said to be coming from Kebbi State with a full load of 18 passengers while the two Sharon Space buses also with a full load of passengers were also said to be heading for Minna, the state capital from Kontagora area.

The incident occurred around 2pm on Wednesday in Gari Gabas village which is 11 kilometres to the ancient town of Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

An impeccable source from the area, who confirmed the development but who pleaded for anonymity, said the victims have been led to Kundu forest which is less than three kilometres to Gari Gabas where the kidnapping took place.

“Besides the passengers kidnapped, the bandits were said to have already rustled cows from the nearby villages.

“They led the kidnapped passengers and the rustled cows into the forest in Kundu village,” the source revealed.

On February 14 this year, no fewer than 30 passengers were also kidnapped along the same axis precisely in Kundu village on their way from a wedding in Rijau, headquarters of Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane when contacted for confirmation said he was just out of the State Executive meeting and was not aware but promised to call back as at going to bed.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun when contacted said he would get back to our Correspondent but did not get back as at the time of filing this report.

