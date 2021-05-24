Insecurity: Bandits kidnap pregnant woman, 14 others in Niger

…As irate youths block Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, burn Police station

Armed bandits have abducted 15 persons in Gwaraka in Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka Community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is coming shortly after about 20 children were last Thursday abducted around the area on their way home after closing from an Islamiya (Islamic) school.

Our Correspondent learnt that the incident which occurred at night had the bandits moved from one house to the other dragging the victims out of their homes.

The attacks, however, triggered reactions in the area, as angry youth blocked the major Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in protest.

Findings have it that a pregnant woman was among those kidnapped by the bandits who purportedly stormed her home at about 6pm and abducted her leaving her children all alone.

Expressing concern, a resident, Jummai Mohammed said three weeks ago, some people drove through the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on motorcycles and donkeys which had created panic in the minds of the people.

She said: “We started hearing of bandits in Suleja area three months ago. We noticed some strange in our area three weeks ago, when some people riding on motorcycles and donkeys past through the major highway.

“They were three on each motorcycle and donkeys numbering over 200. And the people have been scared since that day. On Thursday last week, children were kidnapped and yesterday the bandits entered the homes of people and abducted them.”

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command said unknown gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa LGA where about six persons were abducted.

