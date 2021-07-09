Insecurity: Bandits kill 2 policemen, 2 women; injure others in Niger attack

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed Bandits numbering over 50 have attacked and killed four persons which include two Mobile Policemen and two middle aged women in an attack that began on Thursday night and ended on Friday morning in Komponi Bobi village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the attack, which began in Makura village at about 10pm on Thursday, had the bandits attacking three other communities all through till Friday morning leaving several others with various degrees of injuries.

The bandits, who came on more than 20 motorcycles which were carrying two persons each, after attacking the communities and rustling cows and sheep, then moved to a construction site on the new road of Kompani Bobi where they attacked the Mobile policemen and killed two of the officers.

According to reports it was in the wee hours of Friday when the bandits started shooting sporadically to scare motorists that stray bullets struck and killed two women while injuring several others.

A source told the New Telegraph that the three women were wives of a man who was traveling with his family to Kontagora and was caught up in the attack.

According to the source: “The man was uninjured, maybe because he was the one driving, however, two of his wives died from the gunshot wounds while one sustained injury and is currently being treated at a private hospital.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached to confirm the incident as he did not pick his calls nor replied to his messages.

