Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill 2 policemen, 2 women; injure others in Niger attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Armed Bandits numbering over 50 have attacked and killed four persons which include two Mobile Policemen and two middle aged women in an attack that began on Thursday night and ended on Friday morning in Komponi Bobi village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the attack, which began in Makura village at about 10pm on Thursday, had the bandits attacking three other communities all through till Friday morning leaving several others with various degrees of injuries.

The bandits, who came on more than 20 motorcycles which were carrying two persons each, after attacking the communities and rustling cows and sheep, then moved to a construction site on the new road of Kompani Bobi where they attacked the Mobile policemen and killed two of the officers.

According to reports it was in the wee hours of Friday when the bandits started shooting sporadically to scare motorists that stray bullets struck and killed two women while injuring several others.

A source told the New Telegraph that the three women were wives of a man who was traveling with his family to Kontagora and was caught up in the attack.

According to the source: “The man was uninjured, maybe because he was the one driving, however, two of his wives died from the gunshot wounds while one sustained injury and is currently being treated at a private hospital.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached to confirm the incident as he did not pick his calls nor replied to his messages.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

19 armed robbers escape from Police custody in Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter

*Police: ‘It’s not true, only 3 tried to escape’ Clement James, Calabar   No fewer than 19 armed robbery suspects have allegedly escaped from the custody of the Cross River Police Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill, Calabar. New Telegraph learnt from a Police source, who pleaded anonymity for obvious reasons, that the suspects escaped on […]
Metro & Crime

NURTW members invade Ondo Assembly, scare away reinstated lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

    Tension heightened in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state invaded the state House of Assembly complex.   Sources within the Assembly said the NURTW members were brought in to prevent four suspended lawmakers who were recently reinstated by an Akure High […]
Metro & Crime

Police rearrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer, Shodipe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fleeing Ibadan, Oyo State serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has been rearrested. Shodipe, 19, escaped from police custody on August 11, after confessing to killing no fewer than five persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. He was believed to have killed the persons, mainly women, for ritual purposes. The spokesman of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica