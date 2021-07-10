Insecurity: Bandits kill 2 policemen, 2 women, injured others in Niger

Armed bandits numbering over 50 have attacked and killed four persons; two mobile policemen and two middle aged women in an attack that occurred on Thursday night and Friday morning in Komponi Bobi village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state. Our correspondent gathered that the attack which began in Makura village at about 10pm on Thursday had the bandits attacking three other communities all through Friday morning leaving several others with various degrees of injuries.

The bandits who came in 17 motorcycles which was carrying two persons each, after attacking the communities and rustling cows and sheep, then moved to a construction site on the new road of Kompani Bobi where they attacked the Mobile policemen and killed two of the officers. Findings have it that it was already morning when the bandits started shooting sporadically to scare motorists that the bullets strayed and killed two women and injured several others. A source told the Saturday Telegraph that the three women were wives of the man who was travelling with his family to Kontagora but was caught up in the attack.

According to the source; “the man left uninjured, maybe because he was the one driving, two of his wives died from the gunshot wounds while one sustained injury and is currently being treated in a private hospital.” The source said the bandits who looked fiercely adorned were about 50 and came with almost 20 motorcycles. As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached to confirm the incident as he did not pick his calls or replied messages sent to his phone.

