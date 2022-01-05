Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill 2 security guards, shoot 1 Chinese national, abduct two others in Niger

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits are said to have killed two security guards, shot one Chinese and abducted two other Chinese nationals working on the Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Dam project in Niger State.

Confirming the incident, Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, however, said he is only aware of the kidnapped victims but could not say anything about the number of persons killed in the process.

It was learnt that, the bandits attacked the workers, who were working on the connection of high tension extension from Zungeru Dam to Gusase community on Tuesday, around 4pm at the project site in Shiroro Local Government.

The New Telegraph learnt that the armed men, in their numbers, stormed the site on motorcycles shooting sporadically to scare the people after which they carried out their mission unchallenged.

An eye witness told New Telegraph that: “We were shocked with the sudden appearance of the armed kidnappers with their very sophisticated weapons, we were confused and didn’t even know what to do or say.”

He added that one of the Chinese workers was shot and two of the company’s internal security guards killed while two other Chinese workers were abducted.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that state government officials consisting of the SSG, Ibrahim Ahmed Matane and Commissioner for Local government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar and alongside security agents have visited the site for an assessment.

 

