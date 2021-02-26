Insecurity: Bandits kill 5, abduct 8 in Niger communities

At least five persons, including a graduate of the Federal College of Education Kontagora, were killed, when bandits, numbering over 100, invaded Angwar Mahogi in the Kusherki district and Rafingora towns of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is as the government and people of the state await the release of the 27 students of Government Science Collage Kagara, abducted over a week ago.

Eight others were also abducted and taken into hiding by the bandits in the attack that occurred on Thursday afternoon at about 2:00pm.

The name of the slain graduate at Angwar Mahogi was given as Dauda Daniel while one of those killed at Rafingora was named as Mohammed Nura.

A very reliable source close to the community told journalists that one of the victims, Dauda Daniel had already fixed his wedding for the 6th of next month before he met his death by the bandits.

Our source gave the names of those kidnapped at Rafingora as Asmau Kafaya, Namaza Audu, Nahima Musa, Yahuza Magaji and Safiyanu Rafingora.

The bandits arrived the community in a commando like manner, riding on over 30 motorcycles and shot sporadically to scare the villagers. It was while they were running for their lives that the deceased were hit by bullets.

