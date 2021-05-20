Insecurity: Bandits kill Emir’s son, farmers in Niger

…many others abducted, several cattle rustled

Armed bandits on Thursday attacked, shot and killed the eldest son of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska in his father’s farm alongside an uncomfirmed number of workers.

The ancient city of Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State was thrown into confusion on Thursday evening as the late son was said to be in his father’s farm along Zuru road when he was gunned down by the bandits.

The New Telegraph learnt that, besides the death of the Emir’s son, some others working with him on the farm at Masuga village, close to Kontagora town, were also shot dead with an unspecified number of cows on the farm rustled by the bandits.

An eyewitness said that, the bandits also blocked the major road and stopped both commercial and private vehicles and collected their phones, money and other valuables.

According to the witness: “I was lucky enough that they did not abduct me because I have a bad leg. They also beat up those not with money or other valuables mercilessly and abducted several others to an unknown place.”

The late Bashar, who is the Sardauna of Kontagora, had been holding forth for his father, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska who had been sick for the past months.

While confirming the incident, a top government official, who wanted anonymity, said: “It is true that bandits invaded Kontagora town and shot several people and killed the Emir’s son, Alhaji Bashar.”

According to the government source: “When we heard, we quickly rushed down, he was rushed to the hospital immediately but was confirmed dead.”

