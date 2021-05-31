Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill Mobile Police officer, 14 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

…abduct dozens in Mariga LGA

Armed Bandits have attacked Beri village in Bobi district of Mariga Local Government of Niger State killing a Mobile Police officer and 14 villagers.
The New Telegraph, however, learnt that the Beri Police Station was burnt by the bandits with several people reported to have been injured during the stampede that accompanied the arson on the police station.
The incident, which happened on Monday morning, saw men of the local vigilante group neutralise five of the bandits.
Also, it was reliably gathered that another set of bandits stormed the Garin- Gabas village on Monday morning during which they faced resistance from the youths of the town.
It could not be immediately ascertained the number of casualties on both sides.
Also this Monday some bandits raided Ungwan Bako in the Kotonkoro district of Mariga Local Government abducting many people, mostly women and children.
While confirming the attacks to our Correspondent, the Director General Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Inga said, the casualty figures can not be ascertained for now. But that a Police office and more than 10 villagers were killed.

