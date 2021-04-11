Insecurity: Bandits kill one, abduct 10 villagers in Niger

Armed Bandits have killed one person and abducted 10 others in an evening attack which occurred on Friday in various villages in Gurmana community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was reliably gathered that the armed bandits invaded the villages in large numbers on motorcycles shooting sporadically with the dangerous weapons.

The villages under Gurmana District invaded by the bandits include, Karibo, Shekadna, Kokki, Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Maganda and other adjoining Villages.

The Sunday Telegraph gathered that the District Head of Sarkin Zama and several others who sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries are currently on admission responding to treatment at various health facilities in Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro Local Government Area. Further findings have it that the bandits went around the communities burning down houses and barns where yams and grains were stored.

One of the villagers told our correspondent that the bandits have developed a new operational model which includes barricading roads and laying ambush for road users who occasionally go to their homes to fetch some foodstuffs for their upkeep and recently, they have embarked on setting houses ablaze.

It should be noted that the activities of the bandits have been heightened due to the non-presence of security personnel in the local government area.

While confirming the incident, the co-Convener of the Shiroro Youths Association, Yusuf Abubakar Kokki called for urgent and concerted efforts by the government and individuals to address the insecurity challenges.

He added, “our people have been chased out of over 100 communities.” As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to get the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive.

Like this: Like Loading...